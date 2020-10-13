Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES
10.13.2020
Tim Hyma, a U.S. Army veteran, discusses his time in the service at the Sparta American Legion in Sparta, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|771166
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-FK859-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108042286
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SPARTA, WI, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Tim Hyma, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
LEAVE A COMMENT