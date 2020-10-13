Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tim Hyma

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Tim Hyma, a U.S. Army veteran, discusses his time in the service at the Sparta American Legion in Sparta, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 

    VeteransDay
    SoldierForLife
    Sparta American Legion

