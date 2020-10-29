Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Whidbey Island

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island presents an open house overview video of the NAS Whidbey Island Search and Rescue team on Ault Field.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771159
    VIRIN: 201029-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_108042202
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Whidbey Island, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    NRNW
    NASWI
    NPASE NW

