Navy All Hands: Whidbey Island
FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES
10.29.2020
Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island presents an open house overview video of the NAS Whidbey Island Search and Rescue team on Ault Field.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marc Cuenca/Released)
10.29.2020
10.29.2020 15:52
Video Productions
771159
201029-N-WO545-001
DOD_108042202
00:01:59
FORT MEADE, MD, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Navy All Hands: Whidbey Island, by , identified by Kevin Dawson
