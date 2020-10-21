video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771150" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Karlton Sims, 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Alabama Army National Guard, describes his experience in the Technical Transportation of Hazardous Material course. The course is a must have certification for many career fields in the Army National Guard.



There are five tests the students must pass to complete the two week course at the National Guard Professional Education Center, each focused on a separate aspect of handling and transporting hazardous materials.



The "Technical Transportation of HAZMAT" course teaches detailed technical information pertaining to all phases of transportation for hazardous materials. Personnel who successfully complete this course may be appointed to certify hazardous material shipments by land, vessel, and both commercial and military air.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. First Class Jim Heuston)