    Technical Transportation of HAZMAT Course

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    Sgt. Karlton Sims, 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Alabama Army National Guard, describes his experience in the Technical Transportation of Hazardous Material course. The course is a must have certification for many career fields in the Army National Guard.

    There are five tests the students must pass to complete the two week course at the National Guard Professional Education Center, each focused on a separate aspect of handling and transporting hazardous materials.

    The "Technical Transportation of HAZMAT" course teaches detailed technical information pertaining to all phases of transportation for hazardous materials. Personnel who successfully complete this course may be appointed to certify hazardous material shipments by land, vessel, and both commercial and military air.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. First Class Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771150
    VIRIN: 201022-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108042151
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: TALLASSEE, AL, US

