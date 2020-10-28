Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carving Memories into Halloween 2020

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken, a photojournalist with the 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office, carves pumpkins with his 3 children in Phoenix on Oct. 28, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carving Memories into Halloween 2020, by SSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

