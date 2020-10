video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights an interview with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown discussing his vision for the future of the force, an “Ask Me Anything” webcast with the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Technology, Dr. Will Roper, talking about opportunities through start-up companies, and focus groups dedicated to preventing interpersonal violence.