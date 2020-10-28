Maj. Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-Navy Game Shout Out
FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
Maj. Joseph Imbriaco of 2BCT 10MTN (USMA graduate, class of 2007, Company H2) delivers his "Go Army" shout out to the Army Black Knights football team for the Dec. 12 2020 Army-Navy football game. #ARMYFB2020
Date Taken:
10.28.2020
Date Posted:
10.29.2020 13:31
Category:
Greetings
Video ID:
771137
VIRIN:
201028-A-MD074-204
PIN:
2
Filename:
DOD_108041923
Length:
00:00:08
Location:
FORT DRUM, NY, US
Hometown:
WEST POINT, NY, US
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Maj. Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-Navy Game Shout Out, by , identified by CPT Jessica George , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Maj. Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-Navy Game Shout Out
LEAVE A COMMENT