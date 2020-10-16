Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Total Force medics at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., participated in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course, or TCCC, Oct. 16, 2020. This course is mandatory for any medic who will go on to instruct medical care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical medical evacuation. ***WARNING***This video contains graphic imagery of simulated medical trauma on a training mannequin

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:11
    TCCC
    Medic
    AMDS
    HerkNation

