    MAJ Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-AF Game Shout Out

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica George 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Joseph Imbriaco of 2BCT 10MTN (USMA graduate, class of 2007, Company H2) delivers his "Go Army" shout out to the Army Black Knights football team for the Nov. 7 2020 Army-Air Force football game. #ARMYFB2020

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 13:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771134
    VIRIN: 201028-A-MD074-059
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108041911
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WEST POINT, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAJ Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-AF Game Shout Out, by CPT Jessica George, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Army Football
    Army Black Knights Football
    #ARMYFB2020
    2BCT 10MTN

