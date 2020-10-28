MAJ Imbriaco, 2BCT 10MTN, Army-AF Game Shout Out
FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
Maj. Joseph Imbriaco of 2BCT 10MTN (USMA graduate, class of 2007, Company H2) delivers his "Go Army" shout out to the Army Black Knights football team for the Nov. 7 2020 Army-Air Force football game. #ARMYFB2020
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
identified by CPT Jessica George
