Mariner Skills Training Center Construction at Naval Station Norfolk

201029-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 29, 2020) Construction is currently being conducted onboard Naval Station Norfolk for the new Mariner Skills Training Center. The future facility’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers, and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority. The 120k square foot, two-story building will include space for classrooms and labs, and will provide service members with hands-on training and instruction through the use of operational trainers. Construction completed to date includes driving concrete piles, installing pile caps, and constructing grade beams. Approximately 95% of the first floor concrete slab for the structure has been placed, and construction crews are currently installing the steel structure, which includes setting columns and beams, laying corrugated metal decking on the second floor and roof, and puddle (arc) welding the decking in place. The NAVFAC team is utilizing Early Contractor Involvement wherein the construction contract was awarded early in the design timeline in order to align facility delivery timelines with the procurement and delivery of the Navigation, Seamanship, and Ship Handling Trainers (NSST) to support Officer of the Deck training. Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in January of 2022. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)