    Our Mission Continues: MEDCoE Combat Medic Cadre discuss training in a COVID-19 environment

    JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    During week 15 of their 16 weeks of training, 68W Combat Medics complete a rigorous culminating field training exercise at U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas. Watch the video to hear from MEDCoE Cadre who train future Combat Medics at the Soldier Medic Training Site, Medical Education and Training Campus, about the importance of continuing to train the Army's 2nd largest military occupational specialty (MOS), despite the added challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MEDCoE has graduated nearly 13,000 students in over 600 courses; we train critical military occupational specialties like respiratory specialists, combat medics, doctors, nurses, and physician assistants who are likely to find themselves on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 or similar threats. Featured in the video are Pvt. Lafredrick Coleman (Cleveland Township, MI), Pvt. Olivia Springhower (Omaha, NE), Staff Sgt. Steven Flores (Combat Medic Cadre), 1st Sgt. Fulton Winder III (C Company, 232d MED BN First Sergeant) and Capt. Syhisha Shipman (C Company, 232d MED BN Commander). Thanks to all of the cadre, staff, Soldiers and leaders who have worked to ensure safe and effective training continues.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 09:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771111
    VIRIN: 200924-A-A1701-1002
    Filename: DOD_108041575
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    68W
    Soldiers
    Medics
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    MEDVID-TV

