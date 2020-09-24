Our Mission Continues: MEDCoE Combat Medic Cadre discuss training in a COVID-19 environment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During week 15 of their 16 weeks of training, 68W Combat Medics complete a rigorous culminating field training exercise at U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas. Watch the video to hear from MEDCoE Cadre who train future Combat Medics at the Soldier Medic Training Site, Medical Education and Training Campus, about the importance of continuing to train the Army's 2nd largest military occupational specialty (MOS), despite the added challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MEDCoE has graduated nearly 13,000 students in over 600 courses; we train critical military occupational specialties like respiratory specialists, combat medics, doctors, nurses, and physician assistants who are likely to find themselves on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 or similar threats. Featured in the video are Pvt. Lafredrick Coleman (Cleveland Township, MI), Pvt. Olivia Springhower (Omaha, NE), Staff Sgt. Steven Flores (Combat Medic Cadre), 1st Sgt. Fulton Winder III (C Company, 232d MED BN First Sergeant) and Capt. Syhisha Shipman (C Company, 232d MED BN Commander). Thanks to all of the cadre, staff, Soldiers and leaders who have worked to ensure safe and effective training continues.