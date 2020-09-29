SotS: U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea Exhibit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200929-N-DP001-0050 NORFOLK (Sep 29, 2020) Deanna Rees of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, provides a guided tour of the U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea (SotS) Exhibit located inside the Nauticus Museum in downtown Norfolk, Sep. 29, 2020. Part of the Navy’s “Stewards of the Sea: Defending Freedom, Protecting the Environment” outreach program, the exhibit displays the Navy's commitment to environmental protections and being a good steward of the sea. SotS is designed to showcase the Navy’s efforts to mitigate the potential environmental effects of activities without jeopardizing the safety of Sailors or impacting fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)