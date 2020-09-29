Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SotS: U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea Exhibit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    200929-N-DP001-0050 NORFOLK (Sep 29, 2020) Deanna Rees of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, provides a guided tour of the U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea (SotS) Exhibit located inside the Nauticus Museum in downtown Norfolk, Sep. 29, 2020. Part of the Navy’s “Stewards of the Sea: Defending Freedom, Protecting the Environment” outreach program, the exhibit displays the Navy's commitment to environmental protections and being a good steward of the sea. SotS is designed to showcase the Navy’s efforts to mitigate the potential environmental effects of activities without jeopardizing the safety of Sailors or impacting fleet readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771106
    VIRIN: 200929-N-DP001-0050
    Filename: DOD_108041425
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SotS: U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea Exhibit, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic
    USFF
    Environmental Stewardship
    USFFC
    SotS
    Stewards of the Sea
    NAVFAC Atlantic

