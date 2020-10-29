Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Halloween Cultural Exchange Episode 3: Pumpkin-Painting

    KYOTO, JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The 14th Missile Defense Battery partnered with the Kyotango City International Association to create a mini-series virtual Halloween experience to share American holiday customs with the local community. The series covers the history of Halloween, face painting, pumpkin painting, and concludes with a virtual haunted house. Cultural exchanges build relationships and is a concrete example of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 07:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771102
    VIRIN: 201029-A-PI656-003
    Filename: DOD_108041377
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: KYOTO, JP

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Halloween
    Selfless Service
    PACOM
    Cultural Exchange
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Army Values
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    U.S. Army Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready And Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    14th MDB
    14th Missile Defense Battery
    Indo-Pacific Region
    Kyogamisaki Communications Site
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians

