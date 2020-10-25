Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Soldiers from 101st Division Sustainment Brigade give shout out
ARIFJAN, KUWAIT
10.25.2020
The 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Soldiers stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, send a special shout to the U.S. Army Football Team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st DSB Public Affairs).
10.25.2020
10.29.2020 07:14
771097
201025-A-WV398-728
DOD_108041339
00:00:17
ARIFJAN, KW
FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Soldiers from 101st Division Sustainment Brigade give shout out, by , identified by SFC Carlos Davis , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
