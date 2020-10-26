COMSUBPAC successfully conducts four STRATCOM payload deliveries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201026-N-KB401-1001 PEARL HARBOR 10/26/20 -- U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force successfully conducted four U.S. Strategic Command Joint Force expeditionary logistics events in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands with the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730). Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Michael B. Zingaro/Released)