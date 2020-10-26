Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBPAC successfully conducts four STRATCOM payload deliveries

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    201026-N-KB401-1001 PEARL HARBOR 10/26/20 -- U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force successfully conducted four U.S. Strategic Command Joint Force expeditionary logistics events in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands with the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730). Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 02:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771049
    VIRIN: 201026-N-KB401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108041026
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC successfully conducts four STRATCOM payload deliveries, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    submarine
    535th Airlift Squadron
    STRATCOM
    Ohio-class
    CSP
    USS Henry M. Jackson
    SSBN 730
    HSM 37
    HMJ
    VMM 363

