Internal Shoulder Rotation - Fitness Workout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771043" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201029-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 29, 2020)

Learn how to properly perform an internal shoulder rotation and strengthen your rotator cuff during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)