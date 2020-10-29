Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Internal Shoulder Rotation - Fitness Workout

    JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    201029-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 29, 2020)
    Learn how to properly perform an internal shoulder rotation and strengthen your rotator cuff during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Instruction
    Workout
    Fitness
    Exercise
    Gym
    Personal Trainer
    Robert Price
    Kelly Stratoti
    Internal Shoulder Rotation

