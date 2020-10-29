Internal Shoulder Rotation - Fitness Workout

201029-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 29, 2020)
Learn how to properly perform an internal shoulder rotation and strengthen your rotator cuff during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
10.29.2020
10.28.2020 23:51
Package
771043
201029-N-FQ994-001
DOD_108040922
00:01:00
JP
