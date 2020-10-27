Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Simplified Arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley Terminal

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    LOS ANGELES—On Thursday October 29, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports, will introduce “Simplified Arrival”, an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. Amidst COVID-19, and in support of travel recovery efforts, this process provides travelers with a touch-less process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals, fulfills a longstanding congressional mandate, and protects the privacy of all travelers.

    Video by Mani Albrecht
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Office of Public Affairs
    Visual Communications Division

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771042
    VIRIN: 201028-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108040913
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Simplified Arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley Terminal, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHS
    Department of Homeland Security
    LAX
    CBP
    OFO
    Office of Field Operations
    Los Angeles International Airport
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Simplified Arrival

