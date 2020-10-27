B-Roll: Simplified Arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley Terminal

LOS ANGELES—On Thursday October 29, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports, will introduce “Simplified Arrival”, an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. Amidst COVID-19, and in support of travel recovery efforts, this process provides travelers with a touch-less process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals, fulfills a longstanding congressional mandate, and protects the privacy of all travelers.
