B-Roll: Simplified Arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley Terminal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771042" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LOS ANGELES—On Thursday October 29, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports, will introduce “Simplified Arrival”, an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. Amidst COVID-19, and in support of travel recovery efforts, this process provides travelers with a touch-less process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals, fulfills a longstanding congressional mandate, and protects the privacy of all travelers.



Video by Mani Albrecht

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Office of Public Affairs

Visual Communications Division