    Welcome To The Jungle B-roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Green Berets from 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), complete a land navigation exercise with Team Kadena Airmen from the 18th Wing, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Japan. A Special Forces detachment trains joint-and-coalition forces to enhance a variety of specialized warfighting skills, enhancing readiness and lethality of U.S. allies and partners. When they are not deployed, training U.S. service members at home station further enhances and develops these skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2019
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771041
    VIRIN: 190820-F-YW474-2003
    Filename: DOD_108040911
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome To The Jungle B-roll, by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    DoD
    18th Wing
    ODA
    PACOM
    Air Force
    jungle
    USFJ
    Green Beret
    1st SFG
    Peter Reft
    IndoPACOM
    SOFPAC

