    MCRD Parris Island Intramural Shooting Competition

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short video showcasing the potential events of the intramural shooting competition aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771039
    VIRIN: 201028-M-BK403-532
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108040858
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SC, US

    Range
    Shooting
    Parris Island
    Marines

