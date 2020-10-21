Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Space Operations Command Emblem Reveal
PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES
10.21.2020
An animated explanation of the new Space Operations Command (or SpOC) emblem, which was unveiled at a U.S. Space Force ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2020. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
10.28.2020 19:31
771038
201021-F-WA228-332
DOD_108040828
00:01:35
PETERSON AFB, CO, US
