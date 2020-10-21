Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Operations Command Emblem Reveal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    An animated explanation of the new Space Operations Command (or SpOC) emblem, which was unveiled at a U.S. Space Force ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2020. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 19:31
    Category:
    Video ID: 771038
    VIRIN: 201021-F-WA228-332
    Filename: DOD_108040828
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Command Emblem Reveal, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Peterson Air Force Base
    USSF
    Emblem
    SpOC
    United States Space Force
    Space Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT