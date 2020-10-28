AF Aerial Spray News Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A news video documenting Air Force Aerial Spray operations in southern Louisiana following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Eighty-Five Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, have been operating from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, since Oct. 20 and has treated nearly 900,000 acres of the more than one million acres assigned to them by FEMA. AFNORTH, the Air Force component of U.S. Northern Command activated the 910th to assist civil authorities in Louisiana.