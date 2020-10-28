Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    A news video documenting Air Force Aerial Spray operations in southern Louisiana following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Eighty-Five Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, have been operating from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, since Oct. 20 and has treated nearly 900,000 acres of the more than one million acres assigned to them by FEMA. AFNORTH, the Air Force component of U.S. Northern Command activated the 910th to assist civil authorities in Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 20:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771035
    VIRIN: 201028-F-WH822-2020
    Filename: DOD_108040790
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Aerial Spray News Video, by SMSgt Bob Barko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    US NORTHCOM
    910th Airlift Wing
    Youngstown Air Reserve Station
    1st Air Force
    AFNORTH
    20DODHurricane
    AF Aerial Spray

