    NAVFAC Southwest Environmental Awards 2020

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Mike Oestereicher and Environmental Business Line Leader Brian Gordon recognize NAVFAC Southwest Environmental team members, Oct. 14 in San Diego, for their exceptional performance.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771027
    VIRIN: 201014-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_108040714
    Length: 00:11:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Environmental Awards 2020, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVFACSW #EnvironmentalAwards

