SWEEP #011 featuring NAVFAC Southwest's Melinda Hudlin

NAVFAC Southwest's Melinda Hudlin, with Asset Management PPV, discusses characteristics and values she is looking for in a team member with Hosts Lynn Pence, NAVFAC Southwest marketing coordinator, and Elise Magsarili, NAVFAC Southwest HRO Director.
NAVFAC Southwest’s podcast, The SWEEP (Southwest Exciting Energetic People), is live and can be heard on Apple, Google, and Spotify! Hear stories from various people talking about their experiences around the command along with entertaining, informative topics.
