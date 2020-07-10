Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWEEP #011 featuring NAVFAC Southwest's Melinda Hudlin

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest's Melinda Hudlin, with Asset Management PPV, discusses characteristics and values she is looking for in a team member with Hosts Lynn Pence, NAVFAC Southwest marketing coordinator, and Elise Magsarili, NAVFAC Southwest HRO Director.

    NAVFAC Southwest’s podcast, The SWEEP (Southwest Exciting Energetic People), is live and can be heard on Apple, Google, and Spotify! Hear stories from various people talking about their experiences around the command along with entertaining, informative topics.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 771026
    VIRIN: 201007-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_108040713
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

