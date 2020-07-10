Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OGE 450 Plumb Lines 1MC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Ethics Team discusses OGE 450 filing requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771025
    VIRIN: 201007-N-AJ460-002
    Filename: DOD_108040712
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OGE 450 Plumb Lines 1MC, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #OGE450 #Counsel #NAVFACSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT