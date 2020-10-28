Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Switching Roles: A Caregiver's Story

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Glenda Leary is the Caregiver for Joshua Leary, a veteran and Air Force wounded warrior. A recent health concern forced Joshua into the unusual position of being a caregiver for Glenda. Here is their story.

