    Immigration Day - Australia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Rebekaira Dickerson shares her story of being an immigrant from New Zealand and Australia and serving in the military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 771018
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-DS155-100
    Filename: DOD_108040535
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    citizen
    Australia
    New Zealand
    CE
    immigration day

