Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Immigration Day - Australia
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
10.28.2020
Senior Airman Rebekaira Dickerson shares her story of being an immigrant from New Zealand and Australia and serving in the military.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 15:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|771018
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-DS155-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108040535
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Copyright Information
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Immigration Day - Australia
LEAVE A COMMENT