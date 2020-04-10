Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Kids Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating
FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES
10.04.2020
Use the acronym H.A.L.L.O.W.E.E.N. to keeps kids safe during trick-or-treating.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 15:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771014
|VIRIN:
|201004-F-YV439-496
|Filename:
|DOD_108040491
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Kids Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating, by SSgt Emmanuel Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Kids Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating
LEAVE A COMMENT