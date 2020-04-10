Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kids Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Gutierrez 

    188th Wing

    Use the acronym H.A.L.L.O.W.E.E.N. to keeps kids safe during trick-or-treating.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771014
    VIRIN: 201004-F-YV439-496
    Filename: DOD_108040491
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating, by SSgt Emmanuel Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Halloween Safety
    188th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT