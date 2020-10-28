Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
Courtesy Video
Now is the time for a military branch with a clear and singular focus on space. Space Force protects this frontier. The Sky is not the limit.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 13:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|771006
|VIRIN:
|201028-X-ZZ000-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108040406
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Space Force Origins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Space Force Origins
LEAVE A COMMENT