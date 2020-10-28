Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Force Origins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Now is the time for a military branch with a clear and singular focus on space. Space Force protects this frontier. The Sky is not the limit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 771006
    VIRIN: 201028-X-ZZ000-0001
    Filename: DOD_108040406
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Origins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Origins
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT