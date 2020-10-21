Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Resiliency: ADAPT Program B-Roll
TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES
10.21.2020
B-Roll package for ADAPT program video.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771000
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-KK391-732
|Filename:
|DOD_108040315
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Resiliency: ADAPT Program B-Roll, by SSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Resiliency: ADAPT Program B-Roll
LEAVE A COMMENT