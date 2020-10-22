Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
KEFLAVIK, ICELAND
10.22.2020
A video about Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) assigned to the 493rd expeditionary fighter squadron operating in Iceland for NATO Icelandic Air Policing.
|10.22.2020
|10.28.2020 12:50
|Video Productions
|770998
|201022-F-HA846-001
|DOD_108040277
|00:01:26
|KEFLAVIK, IS
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, AFE In Iceland, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
