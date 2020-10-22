Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE In Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video about Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) assigned to the 493rd expeditionary fighter squadron operating in Iceland for NATO Icelandic Air Policing.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770998
    VIRIN: 201022-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_108040277
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    NATOinIceland

