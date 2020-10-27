Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Virtual Tour of 25th Operational Weather Squadron on October 28th, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Virtual tour of the 25th Operational Weather Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Staff Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770997
    VIRIN: 201027-F-FZ485-120
    Filename: DOD_108040274
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Virtual Tour of 25th Operational Weather Squadron on October 28th, 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    weather
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    25th
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    weather squadron
    DM
    OWS
    25th OWS
    25th Operational Weather Squadron
    355th Wing
    355 WG

