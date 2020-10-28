Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
A Thank You to First Responders
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
A short video to thank first responders on National First Responders Day 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770994
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-VY761-539
|Filename:
|DOD_108040238
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, A Thank You to First Responders, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
A Thank You to First Responders
LEAVE A COMMENT