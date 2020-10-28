Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Thank You to First Responders

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A short video to thank first responders on National First Responders Day 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770994
    VIRIN: 201028-F-VY761-539
    Filename: DOD_108040238
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Thank You to First Responders, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Responders
    EMT
    Thank You
    Police
    Firefighters
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    GFAFB
    319 RW
    Jack LeGrand

