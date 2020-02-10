Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
SHARP Training stays on cutting edge during COVID
FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES
10.02.2020
Interview with Ms. Catina Haynes, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) at Ireland Army Health Clinic on how SHARP Program adapted to COVID conditions.
Video by Ben Wocken
