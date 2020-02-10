Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Training stays on cutting edge during COVID

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Interview with Ms. Catina Haynes, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) at Ireland Army Health Clinic on how SHARP Program adapted to COVID conditions.

    Video by Ben Wocken

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770982
    VIRIN: 201002-O-OI973-442
    Filename: DOD_108040106
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Training stays on cutting edge during COVID, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

