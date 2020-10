video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer Matthew Riemer, an aviation maintenance technician at Aviation Training Center Mobile, Ala., is meritoriously advanced from petty officer 2nd class to petty officer 1st class during a ceremony held at the Mobile base, Oct. 26, 2020. Riemer was the first member of the Coast's Guard's Force Readiness Command to be meritoriously advanced. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Lt. Brent Schiffer)(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read)