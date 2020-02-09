Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating the Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Karen Nowowieski 

    Washington Headquarters Services

    Tutorial for people who are new to the Pentagon

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770975
    VIRIN: 201028-A-AB123-003
    Filename: DOD_108040068
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating the Pentagon, by Karen Nowowieski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon

