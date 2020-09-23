Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Karen Nowowieski 

    Washington Headquarters Services

    Welcome PSA for incoming political appointees

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770974
    VIRIN: 201028-A-AB123-002
    Filename: DOD_108040066
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard, by Karen Nowowieski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Pentagon

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Pentagon COVID

