Newcomer's briefing for Chievres Air Base
CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM
09.09.2020
Lindita Celaj, relocation program manager, Army Community Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, delivers the newcomer's orientation to those community members arriving to Chievres Air Base and SHAPE.
|09.09.2020
|10.28.2020 10:51
|Briefings
|770972
|200909-A-A0949-001
|DOD_108040049
|00:06:28
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Newcomer's briefing for Chievres Air Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
