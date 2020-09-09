Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newcomer's briefing for Chievres Air Base

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Lindita Celaj, relocation program manager, Army Community Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, delivers the newcomer's orientation to those community members arriving to Chievres Air Base and SHAPE.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 

    US Army
    SHAPE
    USAG Benelux

