    Army Community Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRU, BELGIUM

    05.28.2020

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Melissa Westerlind, Information and Referral Program, Army Community Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, discusses the programs ACS provides to newcomers arriving to USAG Benelux

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770970
    VIRIN: 200528-A-A0949-159
    Filename: DOD_108040043
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BRU, BE

    This work, Army Community Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brussels
    ACS
    USAG Benelux

