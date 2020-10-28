Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    23d Medical Group Update #1: Overall Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nicole Blair, 23d Medical Group chief of medical staff, explains the state of the 23d MDG and the effects of COVID-19 and provider turnover.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770967
    VIRIN: 201028-F-HB610-819
    Filename: DOD_108040017
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d Medical Group Update #1: Overall Health, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    MAFB
    23d Wing
    23d MDG
    23d Medical Group
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force
    Tiger Medics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT