Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
23d Medical Group Update #1: Overall Health
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES
10.28.2020
Maj. Nicole Blair, 23d Medical Group chief of medical staff, explains the state of the 23d MDG and the effects of COVID-19 and provider turnover.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 10:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|770967
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-HB610-819
|Filename:
|DOD_108040017
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 23d Medical Group Update #1: Overall Health, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
23d Medical Group Update #1: Overall Health
LEAVE A COMMENT