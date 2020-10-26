Nodal Lightning in Stuttgart: 721 AMOG

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany conduct a multi-capable Airmen lift-and-shift training, Nodal Lightning 20-2 at Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. Nodal Lightning 20-2’s objective is to test the 521st Air Mobility Operation Wing’s ability to execute a major theater operation plan in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. 721st AMOG training and exercises aim to build a more lethal force, an objective of the National Defense Strategy, by prioritizing assets that can deploy, survive, operate, maneuver and regenerate in all domains. (U.S. Army photos by Yvonne Najera)
