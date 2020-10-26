Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nodal Lightning in Stuttgart: 721 AMOG

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    10.26.2020

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany conduct a multi-capable Airmen lift-and-shift training, Nodal Lightning 20-2 at Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. Nodal Lightning 20-2’s objective is to test the 521st Air Mobility Operation Wing’s ability to execute a major theater operation plan in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. 721st AMOG training and exercises aim to build a more lethal force, an objective of the National Defense Strategy, by prioritizing assets that can deploy, survive, operate, maneuver and regenerate in all domains. (U.S. Army photos by Yvonne Najera)

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    521st AMOW
    Stuttgart Army Airfield
    721st AMOG
    multi-capable Airmen lift-and-shift training Group
    Nodal Lightning 20-2

