    AFN Europe Report October 27, 2020

    GERMANY

    10.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: New foundations are laid as Operation Varsity concludes in Germany and the U.S. Navy announces a more than threefold increase in the number of sailors of the year.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 06:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    MCPON
    USAFE
    NAVEUR
    86th AW
    Sailor of the Year
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    Operation Varsity
    AFN Europe
    786th Heavy Equipment

