    A Good Tour in Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    Edward Drish, budget and administration officer at the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), explains his experience working at the Public Works Department (PWD) aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Naval Air Station Sigonella: "The Hub of the Med", is a U.S. Navy installation and an Italian Air Force base in Sicily, Italy. Although a tenant of the Italian Air Force, PWD Sigonella supports more than 34 other U.S. commands and activities. NAS Sigonella is the Navy's second largest security command, second only to that located at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Good Tour in Sigonella, by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Italy
    NAS Sigonella
    Local Nationals
    U.S. Navy
    Public Works Department
    PWD
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Sigonella
    Military with Local Nationals
    Italian Host Nationals

