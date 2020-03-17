A Good Tour in Sigonella

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Edward Drish, budget and administration officer at the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), explains his experience working at the Public Works Department (PWD) aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Naval Air Station Sigonella: "The Hub of the Med", is a U.S. Navy installation and an Italian Air Force base in Sicily, Italy. Although a tenant of the Italian Air Force, PWD Sigonella supports more than 34 other U.S. commands and activities. NAS Sigonella is the Navy's second largest security command, second only to that located at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.