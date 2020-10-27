Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Task Force Illini Soldiers prepare for the new Army fitness test
B-roll video documenting how Task Force Illini Soldiers are preparing for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)
|10.27.2020
|10.28.2020 05:44
|B-Roll
|770938
|201028-Z-PT335-0001
|DOD_108039668
|00:01:11
|LVIV, UA
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Task Force Illini Soldiers prepare for the new Army fitness test, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
