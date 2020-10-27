Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Illini Soldiers prepare for the new Army fitness test

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    10.27.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    B-roll video documenting how Task Force Illini Soldiers are preparing for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770938
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108039668
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini Soldiers prepare for the new Army fitness test, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    StrongerTogether
    PartnerStrong
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    ArmyCOVID19Fight
    SocialDistancing
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross
    WashYourHands
    WearAMask
    COVIDStopsWithMe

