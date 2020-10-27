Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
U.S. Army Europe Atlantic Resolve Explained
What is Atlantic Resolve? What is U.S. Army Europe's role in it? Watch this video to find out!
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 05:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770935
|VIRIN:
|201027-D-BX786-429
|Filename:
|DOD_108039628
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DE
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Copyright Information
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
U.S. Army Europe Atlantic Resolve Explained
LEAVE A COMMENT