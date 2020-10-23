Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Academy Closes at Buehring

    KUWAIT

    10.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The NCO Academy at Camp Buehring, Kuwait has closed its doors as we move closer to the drawdown of forces in the region. Video includes, b-roll, voiceover, and interviews with instructors.

    Lower Third Info:
    Sgt. 1st Class Cody Wilcox, Small Group Leader, U.S. Army Central
    Staff Sgt. Bernice Pompa, Instructor, U.S. Army Central
    Staff Sgt. Antonio Carter, Instructor, U.S. Army Central

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770933
    VIRIN: 201023-A-AJ198-749
    Filename: DOD_108039550
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: KW
    Hometown: FILLMORE, UT, US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Academy Closes at Buehring, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

