    Lightning Challenge 2020 Call for Fire B-roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrell Hall 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tactical Air Control Party specialists compete in a Call for Fire event with the Army during the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770927
    VIRIN: 201027-F-AE594-1001
    Filename: DOD_108039470
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 Call for Fire B-roll, by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Lightning Challenge
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    TACP challenge

