    We Are Westfield

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Here is a brief peak at daily lives at the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard base and our town Westfield, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770889
    VIRIN: 201027-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_108038697
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Westfield, by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Massachusetts
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Community
    The Nations First
    Westfield
    Barnestormer

