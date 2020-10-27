Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine: National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Abdullah 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, The U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army medical Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough speak on National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770879
    VIRIN: 201027-A-IW334-532
    Filename: DOD_108038478
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medicine: National Disability Employment Awareness Month, by SFC Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    MEDCOM
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    Army Medicine
    AMEDD

