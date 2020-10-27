Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Army Medicine: National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, The U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army medical Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough speak on National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
10.27.2020
10.27.2020 15:31
PSA
770879
201027-A-IW334-532
DOD_108038478
00:01:19
US
