Reimagining Naval Power with Admiral Lorin Selby

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770869" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Admiral Selby, Chief of Naval Research, introduces Naval Horizons and discusses the technology that drives the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. He discusses your important role in the future of STEM and how your thoughts on science and technology will shape the future of the Navy.



▬ Acronyms and Links ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

▶CNR – Chief of Naval Research

▶ONR – Office of Naval Research: https://www.onr.navy.mil



▬ Learn more ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

This video is one of a series introducing STEM college students to cutting-edge science and technology topics that impact the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The series is part of a student challenge called "Naval Horizons."



▶Learn more about Naval Horizons: https://navalhorizons.asee.org



#STEM #NavalSTEM #NavalHorizons