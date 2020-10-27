Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reimagining Naval Power with Admiral Lorin Selby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    Admiral Selby, Chief of Naval Research, introduces Naval Horizons and discusses the technology that drives the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. He discusses your important role in the future of STEM and how your thoughts on science and technology will shape the future of the Navy.

    ▬ Acronyms and Links ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    ▶CNR – Chief of Naval Research
    ▶ONR – Office of Naval Research: https://www.onr.navy.mil

    ▬ Learn more ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    This video is one of a series introducing STEM college students to cutting-edge science and technology topics that impact the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The series is part of a student challenge called "Naval Horizons."

    ▶Learn more about Naval Horizons: https://navalhorizons.asee.org

    #STEM #NavalSTEM #NavalHorizons

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770869
    VIRIN: 201022-N-PO203-816
    Filename: DOD_108038404
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reimagining Naval Power with Admiral Lorin Selby, by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Naval STEM
    Naval Horizons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT