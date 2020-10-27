Reimagining Naval Power with Admiral Lorin Selby

Admiral Selby, Chief of Naval Research, introduces Naval Horizons and discusses the technology that drives the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. He discusses your important role in the future of STEM and how your thoughts on science and technology will shape the future of the Navy.
▬ Acronyms and Links ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▶CNR – Chief of Naval Research
▶ONR – Office of Naval Research: https://www.onr.navy.mil
▬ Learn more ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
This video is one of a series introducing STEM college students to cutting-edge science and technology topics that impact the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The series is part of a student challenge called "Naval Horizons."
▶Learn more about Naval Horizons: https://navalhorizons.asee.org
