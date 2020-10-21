Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian effort: 86th Medical Group

    RP, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    86th Medical Group from Ramstein Air Base, Germany Helped Establish the first covid-19 testing capes in all of west Africa as part of one of many humanitarian missions done this past year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770855
    VIRIN: 201021-F-ZV099-157
    Filename: DOD_108038185
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian effort: 86th Medical Group, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Germany

    Air Force

    Ramstein

    Healthy

    Covid-19

    Social Distance

    Face coverings

    Germany
    Humanitarian Efforts
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    Healthy
    Covid-19
    Social Distance
    Face coverings

