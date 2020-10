video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770851" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201027-A-FV109-0001

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) hosts a live demonstration of a 1000 Watt Hand Held Laser Ablation System on October 7, 2020. The laser is capable of removing paint, silicone and rust with surgical precision. Engineers at LEAD are considering adding the technology to the depot's paint and blast capabilities due to its versatility and safety features.

(U.S. Army video by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)